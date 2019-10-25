Alleged north Alabama serial robber sentenced to life in prison in 2002, paroled in 2018

Unfortunately this parole was granted during the previous administration in February 2018. That was about a year-and-a-half before Judge Charlie Graddick was installed by Gov. Ivey as the new Director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. Judge Graddick is in the process of some wholesale reforms at the Bureau. So we can’t speak to why the board paroled him. I can tell you though that this is exactly the type of inmate that Judge Graddick believes should not be paroled in a case like this. This inmate was serving a life sentence for armed robbery, and while he was in prison, he committed 23 disciplinary infractions. While in the end the Board of Pardons and Paroles makes the decisions on paroles, Judge Graddick in a case like this does not expect to recommend parole.