Alleged north Alabama serial robber sentenced to life in prison in 2002, paroled in 2018

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged Valley serial robber has had run-ins with the law before.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has connected Terrence Warren Jackson to nine robberies in four north Alabama cities (Huntsville, Madison, Decatur and Hartselle). The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are looking into potential connections to other robberies.
Court records show Pickens County law enforcement arrested Jackson in 2000 for robbery, assault, attempted murder, and seven counts of burglary.
He went by the name “Terrance Warren Jackson” in 2002, but the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the “Terrance” arrested in Pickens County is the same man as “Terrence" arrested for Valley robberies.
At the time of his Pickens arrest, Jackson was also facing charges from Mississippi.
A plea deal with Mississippi and Picken County authorities resulted in all the Alabama charges being dropped with the exception of first degree robbery.
It put him in Mississippi custody for 15 years, and then in Alabama custody for life with the possibility of parole.
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles granted Jackson parole on Feb. 26, 2018.
In September 2019, Judge Charles Graddick took over the parole board. The department’s spokesman said he could not comment on the previous administration’s decision, but sent a statement that reads:
Unfortunately this parole was granted during the previous administration in February 2018. That was about a year-and-a-half before Judge Charlie Graddick was installed by Gov. Ivey as the new Director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. Judge Graddick is in the process of some wholesale reforms at the Bureau. So we can’t speak to why the board paroled him. I can tell you though that this is exactly the type of inmate that Judge Graddick believes should not be paroled in a case like this. This inmate was serving a life sentence for armed robbery, and while he was in prison, he committed 23 disciplinary infractions. While in the end the Board of Pardons and Paroles makes the decisions on paroles, Judge Graddick in a case like this does not expect to recommend parole.
Judge Graddick halted all parole hearings when he took office September 1, 2019 because it was apparent that the previous administration in many cases had not notified victims and other interested parties of scheduled hearings as required under a new state law that had been passed four months previously. Parole hearings are now set to resume November 5. Judge Graddick and his administration have looked closely at the cases of the inmates coming up for parole in November and December and Judge Graddick is going to be opposed to paroling many violent offenders who are scheduled for consideration by the board.
Governor Kay Ivey’s spokeswoman sent a statement that reads:
First and foremost, Governor Ivey has tasked Judge Graddick with making a dysfunctional Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles a fully functioning system. His appointment went into effect September 1, and already he has been aggressively making reforms to their operations. The governor has full confidence that he will help guide needed change at the Board to see that failures such as these do not occur. Public safety is paramount.
UAH Criminology Professor Robert Thomson said Jackson likely was not prepared to re-enter the public.
“This is a great example of how the system of corrections does not do a great job of reintegrating prisoners upon release," he said.
"It is harder for somebody with a criminal record to find gainful employment, it might be hard for them to find residence and transportation, there's a lot of challenges. On top of that there's a stigma."
For now, Jackson may have lost his second chance at freedom.
Jackson is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail.
