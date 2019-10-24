(WAFF) - November is National Adoption Month!
With 123K children in U.S. foster care waiting to be adopted, it’s no doubt that many kids long to call someone mom or dad, and given that 1 out of 5 of those children are teens, AdoptUSKids has released a new campaign to inspire prospective parents to adopt older youth specifically.
“A lot of people think, ‘Well, teens are ready to move off and be on their own,' but really, we all need a family,‘" says Bob Herne, the national project director for AdoptUSKids. “We need people there to encourage us. We need people in our lives who will celebrate our successes and be there and pick us up when we have challenges in life, and that’s just critical for our teens."
For teenagers who unfortunately don’t end up having families to call theirs, outcomes are challenged.
“A lot of them are unable to complete high school, go on to college," says Herne. "They have difficulty finding work and housing, and many end up homeless or worse. So, we really want all of our children and especially our youth to have that love, safety and security of a permanent family. ”
Nathanual Cox, who was adopted as a teen, has benefited tremendously from being made one of the Cox family’s own.
“Living in a group home is more just kinda looking out after kids," says Nathanual. “And once I’d been adopted, I’ve seen the real love, and I’ve seen the real support and caring of what I felt like I should’ve had my whole life. And I adore her [adoptive mother] for bringing me into this."
Nathanual’s adoptive mother, Tamarra, has also been incredibly rewarded by his adoption.
“For adopting a child that’s older or taking in a child that’s older in your life, not only does it not feel different, but you absolutely do no lose one thing by doing it. You only gain," says Tamarra. “My life has been so much better because my kids have been in it. It has been transformative.”
If you’re thinking of becoming an adoptive parent, visit adoptuskids.org where you can learn more about the process and view photos of children waiting for families.
