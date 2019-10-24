Lawmakers look at ways for roads to last longer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re nearly two months into the state gas tax increase and state lawmakers discussed how to make the most out of that money Monday.
The first phase of the Rebuild Alabama Act increased the state gas tax by six cents this year. The state gas tax will increase to 10 cents in 2021. The gas tax is expected to bring in about $320 million by the time it is fully rolled out.
Lawmakers on the Joint Transportation Committee discussed the best way to make sure the newly-paved roads will last a long time. There was a debate on whether roads are better suited to be paved with concrete or asphalt.
Sen. Gerald Allen said he wants to make sure the options governments use to pay the roads are both cost effective and safe.
“It’s going to cost taxpayers of this state and what is going help them ride safely on highways is what we must take a look at," Allen said.
The type of road and vehicles and how often vehicles are on the roads all impact which how long a road will survive.
Counties and cities are expected to begin receiving the gas tax money in December.
They could begin paving roads with the new money in the Spring of 2020.
