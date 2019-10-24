Last day for dry weather before widespread showers Friday and Saturday

A FIRST ALERT is out for Friday and Saturday due to the potential for widespread showers throughout both days.
The latest Drought Monitor shows that the drought conditions, especially in northeast Alabama, are still present. The rain tomorrow and Saturday will be quite beneficial. Though the Tennessee Valley needs the rain, there could still be some issues, especially on the roadways as this weekend is expected to be eventful with many major football games and other events across the Tennessee Valley.
Today will be sunny and seasonal. Highs will peak into the low 70s. The football games that have moved to today should be undisturbed by the weather. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s, low 60s at the start of tonight's games. Clouds will build through the night. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.
Friday morning after sunrise will be mostly dry and cloudy, but rain will swing in from the south through the morning as a warm front tracks northward. Rain will begin light, then transition to more moderate rainfall with periods of heavy rain. Widespread rain continues into the afternoon, evening, and overnight. The rain will affect school pick-ups, evening commutes, any high school football games still on Friday, and any Friday night plans. Severe storms are not expected, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible.
There could be a few breaks in the rain in the early morning hours on Saturday but will continue throughout the day on Saturday. Expect rain to affect the Magic City Classic parade and game in Birmingham, and the Alabama game in Tuscaloosa. If you are driving to these events from the Tennessee Valley, drive with caution because the roads will be slippery and rain will continue into the second half of the day. Rain will finally let up during the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday morning. A few leftover showers are possible for Sunday morning.
Tomorrow will be a cooler day with clouds and rain. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Friday. 70s return for Saturday and Sunday and most of next week will have highs in the low to mid-70s and lows in the low to mid-50s. A cold front next Wednesday is expected to bring cooler temperatures to the end of next week. Halloween night will be cool, so costumes with sleeves are recommended. Frost is possible Friday morning with morning temperatures projected to be in the 30s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.