J-Lo, A-Rod donate year’s worth of food to Tennessee elementary school students

A story about a hungry child broke their hearts

J-Lo, A-Rod donate year's worth of food to students
October 24, 2019 at 1:42 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 2:00 PM

(CNN) – Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are helping kids in need.

The power couple stepped up with a donation to provide a year's worth of food to Jacksboro Elementary School in Tennessee.

They learned about the need after a teacher shared an emotional Facebook post about a hungry child.

Today I cried at work. Not because I hate my job, or that it is just too hard (it really is). Today I cried for a child,...

Posted by Brooke Goins on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

The teacher wrote about how school staff put money together to help.

The school started a food pantry after the story went viral. The original post by Brooke Goins has been shared more than 40,000 times.

Lopez and her fiancé decided to help, too, saying on Instagram that the story brought tears to their eyes.

View this post on Instagram

When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help.  We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough.  When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well!  I don’t know if you guys know, but Alex and I are part owners in a company called Tiller & Hatch, and we decided to donate a years worth of of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school’s food pantry. 🍽✨ This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos. It's about showing our community, this is what life can be. You can take charge and take ownership. It allows us to have a say in creating things that make people's lives better and have partners that share our passion for giving back. Because giving back and being there for others is really what matters most ❤️❤️❤️ We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do. @tillerandhatch #tillerandhatch

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

J-Lo and A-Rod are part owners in “Tiller and Hatch,” the home-cooked meal supply company, and partnered with them to provide the meals.

Lopez, whose mother was a teacher, said giving back to the students was her favorite moment of the month.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.