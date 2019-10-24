Huntsville High School student arrested over school threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville High School student was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after school officials say he shared threats with other students.
A school spokesman said the 14-year-year old used an iPhone to air drop a general threat to classmates. The threat was not directed at a specific person.
Principal Aaron King sent parents the following message:
"I wanted to take a moment to inform you of an issue that we are dealing with at Huntsville High this afternoon so you could have accurate information and dispel any rumors.
Our administration received information about a threat made directed at our school. In an abundance of caution, we treat all threats as if they are serious, using all available resources, including our security department and law enforcement, to investigate, and we have identified the source. There is no threat at this time.
We wanted to make you aware of the situation to keep you informed. Please take a moment and remind your children that making any threat on a public school, business or other establishment is never a joke. The district will impose the strongest penalty possible on the individuals responsible. Ensuring the safety of your children is one of our most important jobs.
If you or your child has any information, please share that with me or my school staff, or use our “Anonymous Alerts” feature on our school website. I appreciate your continued support of a safe learning environment for our students."
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.