All-clear given after suspicious package found at UAH

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police deployed their bomb squad to UAH’s Campus near Von Braun Research Hall because of a suspicious package found outside.
The all-clear was given shortly before 11 a.m.
Part of Sparkman Drive was closed off near Technology Drive. John Wright Drive on UAH’s campus was also closed.
A campus safety alert was sent to alert students and faculty sometime before 10 a.m.
A student who saw the alert came forward and told authorities the box was left behind after an on-campus event. Shortly after that the all-clear was given.
