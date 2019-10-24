All-clear given after suspicious package found at UAH

October 24, 2019 at 10:14 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 11:05 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police deployed their bomb squad to UAH’s Campus near Von Braun Research Hall because of a suspicious package found outside.

The all-clear was given shortly before 11 a.m.

Part of Sparkman Drive was closed off near Technology Drive. John Wright Drive on UAH’s campus was also closed.

A campus safety alert was sent to alert students and faculty sometime before 10 a.m.

A student who saw the alert came forward and told authorities the box was left behind after an on-campus event. Shortly after that the all-clear was given.

