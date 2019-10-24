How to find a North AL drug take back day event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday, October 26th is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and local law enforcement agencies and other community partners will be collecting items all over the country.
This is a DEA sponsored event that encourages people to bring their unwanted or unneeded prescription drugs to be safely disposed of.
U.S. District Attorney Jay Town says, “Most of us have a loaded gun with a hair-trigger with no safety in our medicine cabinets in our homes and most of us don’t even realize it.”
You can find a list of DEA sponsored events within 100 miles of your location at this link.
“Let’s do our part to protect our loved ones by getting rid of those prescription drugs in our possession that we no longer need. Not only does this make us all safer, it raises awareness to the dangers of prescription drug abuse, opioid addiction, and shines a bright light on the new threat of counterfeit pills hitting the streets,” said Jay Town.
For the first time, the DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridges – in addition to tablets, capsules, patches and other medications in solid forms – at any of its drop off locations.
