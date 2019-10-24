Find your BOO: Free dog adoptions at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Animal Services is getting into the Halloween spirit with an adoption special.
All medium to large-sized dog adoptions are free due to the ongoing construction. It’s an effort to both help give longtime shelter residents a forever home and keep attendance down while improvements are made to the shelter.
As part of that effort, Huntsville Animal Services teamed up with the Huntsville Historic Preservation Commission for a special Halloween photo shoot. You can see those photos here.
You can find out more about the adoption special by visiting the Huntsville Animal Shelter on Triana Boulevard.
