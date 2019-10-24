Dry today but heavy rain for Friday and Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Grab a jacket! We have another chilly morning out there across the Tennessee Valley with the low to mid 40s for much of the Valley.
While we are chilly this morning, we will warm up nicely for your Thursday afternoon. Looking at a beautiful Fall day today with the low to mid 70s and plenty of sunshine.
Should be a great night for all of those high school football games. The reason the games are tonight is because we have a wet weekend on the way.
Rain will move in as we move into the early parts day on Friday and it will with us through the first half of the weekend. Clouds will move in late today and showers will follow by early Friday morning.
Steadier showers will move in by the middle of the day on Friday as will move in from the south. This rain will be ahead of a warm front, which means we will be cooler than normal for much of the day Friday.
Rain and clouds will keep us into the upper 50s and low 60s. The warm front will push through overnight Friday into Saturday and that could lead to some breaks during the morning hours Saturday.
It looks like we will have off and on showers through Saturday, but late Saturday into the overnight we will see some heavier rain come back through as the cold front passes.
Overall, we could see 3 to 5 inches of rain in some parts of the Tennessee Valley which may lead to some flooding.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.