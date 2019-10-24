Dry today but heavy rain for Friday and Saturday

Clouds will move in late today and showers will follow by early Friday morning. Steadier showers will move in by the middle of the day on Friday as will move in from the south. This rain will be ahead of a warm front, which means we will be cooler than normal for much of the day Friday. Rain and clouds will keep us into the upper 50s and low 60s. The warm front will push through overnight Friday into Saturday and that could lead to some breaks during the morning hours Saturday. It looks like we will have off and on showers through Saturday, but late Saturday into the overnight we will see some heavier rain come back through as the cold front passes. Overall, we could see 3 to 5 inches of rain in some parts of the Tennessee Valley which may lead to some flooding.