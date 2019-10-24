Crime Stoppers: Woman still sought in ‘pigeon drop’ scam

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are still trying to find a woman suspected in a “pigeon drop” scam.
Police say she told the victim she had come into a very large sum of money. The victim said the woman showed her and said they would split the money if she helped her out by withdrawing cash from her own account.
The victim agreed to the deal and withdrew several thousands of dollars from her account, according to police.
The offender then reportedly told the victim to switch bags so it wouldn’t be suspicious. They switched bags and parted ways. When the victim looked in the bag, it was now cut up newspapers.
Police say this pigeon drop technique has been used for years.
If you can help identify the suspect, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.