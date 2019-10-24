Coyote sightings reported in Madison County

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Coyote concerns are cropping up in some Madison County neighborhoods.
Some coyotes are apparently attacking animals, even in broad daylight.
Packs have been spotted around New Market.
Mount Paran Campground and Cemetery in New Market posted pictures from Valerie Mullins Edwards. The post says coyotes killed a female donkey giving birth. They also killed her foal.
It’s a good warning for those with pets to keep them inside when they’re unsupervised if possible.
