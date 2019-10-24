2 arrested, 1 sought in alleged boat chop shop operation

JONESBORO, Ark. (WAFF) - Two suspects are in custody for allegedly running a chop shop for boats. A third suspect is still at large.
Limestone County deputies say two boats stolen Sunday from a Madison dealership were recovered in Arkansas and Tennessee. The two suspects were arrested Monday night after allegedly trying to sell them through social media.
Demetrus Virginia, 34, and Cartez Horne, 29, both from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, were arrested in Jonesboro, Arkansas. They are awaiting extradition to the Limestone County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree criminal trespass.
A third suspect, Terry Chike Akpua, 28, of Bowie, Maryland is wanted by investigators for allegedly facilitating the theft and sale of the boat.
On Sunday, Backwoods Landing in Madison reported the new duck boats stolen. Both were equipped with motors and trailers. The owners reported that the lock on the gate had been cut.
Investigators discovered that a suspicious truck occupied by Virginia and Horne had been prowling around the business Saturday evening.
On Monday morning, one of the boats was posted for sale on a social media duck hunting board. A prospective buyer, who noticed the listed price was far too low for a new boat, posted on social media asking if the price was reasonable. The owners of Backwoods Landing quickly contacted investigators, who were able to then contact the prospective buyer.
Investigators then coordinated with the Jonesboro, Arkansas Police Department, Craighead County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office, and Independence County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office.
Virginia and Horne transported one boat to Jonesboro, Arkansas thinking they were going to sell it, investigators say. Jonesboro police took them into custody and recovered the boat, motor and trailer.
Akpua, whose last known address was in Nashville, was also identified. Investigators worked with the Williamson County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, who were able to recover the second boat and trailer a short distance from Akpua’s residence. They then contacted the Rutherford County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office to check the area in Murfreesboro where the other two suspects lived.
Deputies there say they discovered what appeared to be a chop shop with the remnants of many boats, motors and other parts.
The second motor, a 60-horsepower Yamaha outboard, has still not been recovered at this time.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Akpua or the other motor is asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111 for investigator Caleb Durden.
