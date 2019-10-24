Alabama recorded 1,605 illegal school bus passes in single day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Children are the Valley’s most precious asset, and some drivers are putting them at risk.
School districts across Alabama have their bus drivers count the number of illegal passes in a single day.
The days vary, but in April 2019, the state saw 1,605 illegal school bus passes.
Here’s a breakdown of some valley districts:
- Huntsville City: 54
- Madison City: 6
- Madison County: 64
- Limestone County: 0
- Athens City: 19
- Jackson County: 13
- Morgan County: 4
- Decatur City: 13
- Lauderdale County: 25
- DeKalb County: 18
A list of all the districts can be found here.
WAFF 48′s Chris Joseph rode with Madison County Schools Routing Specialist Brenda Bethune on Oct. 24.
She said she had been a school driver for 27 years, and careless drivers were a regular danger to her students.
“When you see a school bus, we’re 40 long and yellow and that the number one thing people say, ‘we didn’t see you,” she said.
Madison County reported 64 illegal passes in a single day in April.
“It makes you angry. It makes you angry that people are careless, and that they’re not paying attention,” Bethune said.
It is illegal for drivers to pass a stopped school bus if they’re on the same side of the road.
If they’re on the opposite side of the road and there is no median, it is also illegal.
If they’re on the opposite side of the road and there is a median, drivers are urged to proceed with caution.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.