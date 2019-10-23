Tuscaloosa siblings charged in bomb threat and extortion scheme

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pair of Tuscaloosa siblings are charged in an alleged extortion scheme and a bomb threat made to a University of Alabama building.
Jvell Hurt and Whitney Hurt are accused of threatening to expose a man's sexual orientation to the public if he did not pay them money.
The siblings are also accused of calling in a bomb threat to the University of Alabama School of Nursing. The school was evacuated while investigators searched the building. Nothing was found.
