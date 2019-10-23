Nice and seasonal today, widespread showers this weekend

Showers will continue through the overnight hours into Saturday morning. A cold front will move in from the west. Widespread rainfall will continue at the start of the day with moderate to heavy rain. Expect rain to affect the Magic City Classic parade and game in Birmingham, and the Alabama game in Tuscaloosa. If you are driving to these events from the Tennessee Valley, drive with caution because the roads will be slippery as rain will be likely throughout the entire day. Rain will finally let up during the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday morning as the cold front moves farther east. A few leftover showers are possible for Sunday morning.