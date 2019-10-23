Nice and seasonal today, widespread showers this weekend

Conditions will stay sunny and seasonal today. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s. Winds are coming out of the southeast at 5 mph. Tonight will also be calm and quiet. Lows will sink into the lower 40s. Thursday will be another gorgeous day with sunshine and seasonable temperatures peaking into the low 70s.
Beneficial rain will be coming at the end of the week on Friday and Saturday. Though the Tennessee Valley needs the rain, rain totals are expected to rack up, which could cause some issues, especially on the roadways.
Friday morning after sunrise will be mostly dry and cloudy, but rain will swing in from the south through the morning as a warm front tracks northward. Rain will begin light, then transition to more moderate rainfall with periods of heavy rain starting around 12 noon. Widespread rain continues into the afternoon, evening, and overnight. The rain will affect school pick-ups, evening commutes, any high school football games still on Friday, and any Friday night plans. Severe storms are not expected, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible.
Showers will continue through the overnight hours into Saturday morning. A cold front will move in from the west. Widespread rainfall will continue at the start of the day with moderate to heavy rain. Expect rain to affect the Magic City Classic parade and game in Birmingham, and the Alabama game in Tuscaloosa. If you are driving to these events from the Tennessee Valley, drive with caution because the roads will be slippery as rain will be likely throughout the entire day. Rain will finally let up during the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday morning as the cold front moves farther east. A few leftover showers are possible for Sunday morning.
Clouds and rain will have Friday and Saturday’s highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the low to mid-50s. Temperatures will be near 70 on Sunday and will continue to be in the 70s until the middle of the week when the next cold front moves through on Wednesday and knocks highs back into the 60s for the rest of the next workweek.
