Multiple families displaced after Madison apartment fire

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - Just before 1 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at the Magnolia Pointe at Madison Apartment Homes on Madison Pike.
No one was hurt but residents in 16 units were displaced. Sadly one dog died in the fire.
“First thing that came to my mind was run to the property manager. I ran, knocked on her door, got her alerted. I came back and started knocking on doors, making sure everyone was out and safe, because that was my main concern. I wanted to make sure they were safe, make sure everybody was out of harms way,” said Leandra Norman, Magnolia Pointe at Madison Apartment Homes Resident.
The Red Cross was called in to assist the multiple displaced families.
We’ll bring you more information on this developing story throughout the morning.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.