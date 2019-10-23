Madison homicide suspect found shot in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WAFF) - Madison police say the suspect in a weekend homicide investigation in in custody. However, he’s fighting for his life in the hospital.
Police say 21-year-old Spencer Xzavier Holden was arrested by the Chattanooga, Tennessee Police Department Tuesday night. He was apprehended when he sought medical attention for several gunshot wounds.
Holden is listed in critical condition, according to police. They said his injuries are not a result of police action.
Police say Holden fatally shot 25-year-old Zeandre Marjuan Paul Zachary Sunday afternoon. Zachary was found behind Kroger on Wall Triana Highway.
Madison police say it appears that Holden and Zachary knew each other.
Madison and Chattanooga police detectives are coordinating on the investigation.
