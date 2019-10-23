Florence man pleads guilty to raping child

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man pleaded guilty to rape on the day he was supposed to begin trial on numerous counts of sexually molesting a child younger than 12.
Shannon Dewayne Tucker pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, according to our news partners at the Times Daily. The plea includes a life sentence.
Tucker was indicted on seven counts in 2018, including first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse of a child under 12, sexual torture, and first-degree rape.
Investigators determined the child was 9 when the sexual abuse began.
Tucker is a family acquaintance.
