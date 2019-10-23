First Alert for heavy rain Friday, Saturday

We are giving the First Alert for Friday and Saturday. The forecast guidance is coming into better agreement about the potential for widespread heavy rain developing Friday afternoon and continuing into Saturday evening. Some areas of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee could receive 3-5” of rain with this system. A few thunderstorms are possible but at this time we are not expecting severe storms.
Rain chances will begin to drop off Sunday morning with some sunshine returning Sunday afternoon. Keep checking back for updates to this developing weather situation. You may want to consider making alternate indoor plans Friday and Saturday. More updates are available on the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.