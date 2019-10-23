Convicted north Alabama murderer fatally stabbed in prison

CLAYTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Guntersville man serving a life sentence was stabbed to death at Ventress Correctional Facility.
According to a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections, 52-year-old William Stanley Warren was stabbed in the eye last Thursday amid a crowd of inmates.
He was escorted to the health care unit for medical treatment. The medical staff determined that Warren required emergency transport to the hospital for immediate medical treatment. He succumbed to his injuries during transport to the hospital.
Warren was serving a life sentence for the 1994 murder of Laura Lee Jordan in Marshall County.
The incident is under investigation.
