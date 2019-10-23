Chilly to start today, showers and storms expected by the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Wednesday! Bundle up, it is chilly out there this morning! Temperatures are starting in the upper 30s and low 40s across the Tennessee Valley.
The cool, crisp fall air will be with us all day today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.
Expect plenty of sunshine out there across the Valley through the afternoon. Wind will stay light today from the south around 2 to 4 mph. Should be a great day to be outdoors. Thursday looks fantastic as well with the low 70s and sunshine.
It’ll be a more active end to the week with showers and storms moving in for Friday. Showers and storms will move in from the southwest. As of now, it looks like the rain will be with us for much of Friday and carry over into Saturday.
Because of rain and clouds, temperatures on Friday will be suppressed into the low 60s but will climb through the overnight as the warm front moves through.
It does look like a wet weekend, at least to start. Some spots may see more than an inch or two of rain by the end of the weekend. Keep checking back for more info on your weekend forecast.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.