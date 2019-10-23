Chilly to start today, showers and storms expected by the weekend

It’ll be a more active end to the week with showers and storms moving in for Friday. Showers and storms will move in from the southwest. As of now, it looks like the rain will be with us for much of Friday and carry over into Saturday. Because of rain and clouds, temperatures on Friday will be suppressed into the low 60s but will climb through the overnight as the warm front moves through. It does look like a wet weekend, at least to start. Some spots may see more than an inch or two of rain by the end of the weekend. Keep checking back for more info on your weekend forecast.