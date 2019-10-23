Boutique Air partners with American Airlines

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - If you fly out of the Shoals, you can book flights out of the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport through American Airlines.
It’s part of a new partnership between Boutique Air and American Airlines, according to our news partner at the Times Daily.
Airport director Barry Griffith told the Times Daily he believes the partnership will make traveling easier for people flying out of the Shoals.
This comes at a great time because of an increase in passengers at the airport.
