Turmoil over Decatur police’s new funeral procession policy

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In August, a policy was approved by Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen which puts restrictions on funeral processions.
The new policy says only 15 vehicles can be in the procession to the burial site because of safety concerns, says Chief Allen.
“The third or fourth car that run from intersection to intersection is running emergency traffic, that means lights and sirens, often on a two-lane roadway which creates a high probability of a head-on collision with a police car going to a non-emergency type of situation," Allen explained.
Decatur City Councilman Billy Jackson says this policy needs to change.
“For decades, Decatur police have done a fantastic job assisting with processions, this new policy creates safety issues because people who can’t follow the procession are taking short cuts and speeding,” Councilman Billy Jackson said.
The chief says he’s willing to work with funerals where the family calls ahead to police to let them know they’re expecting a long procession.
However, he says there are exceptions for city leaders and first responders.
Funeral home directors say the policy is unfair.
“If you’re gonna limit to 15 cars for the normal citizens, that person is just as important to me as a police chief, retired fire fighter, anyone else," Reynolds Funeral Home director, Dexter, Elliott said.
Elliot says they got something in the mail with a day’s notice to tell customers ahead of time, and he says his other funeral directors say people have already been getting tickets.
“One of the relatives was trying to get into the procession and I guess the police officer was trying to enforce the 15 car, one of the relatives stopped and let him in, after he went through a stop light, they pulled him over and ticketed him," Elliott explained.
Elliott says for his funeral processions, it averages about 25 to 35 cars.
He says the policy needs to change.
“If we’re not gonna do this for our own, then we shouldn’t enforce this for regular citizens. It does send the image out that you don’t care as much for certain people as you do for others," Elliott continued.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.