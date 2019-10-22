State report card shows slight improvements in Ala. schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s report card for the 2018-19 school year showed slight improvements. The Alabama State Department of Education released them Friday.
The report card said Alabama scored a B. The state’s card as a whole scored 84 percent, which increased from an 80 percent during the 2017-18 school year.
It showed a 90 percent graduation rate and 75 percent college and career readiness. About 45 percent of the state’s public school students are proficient in reading, 47 percent are proficient in math, and 38 percent are proficient in science.
The grades are based not just on the latest test scores, but on how much students improve in reading and math from one year to the next.
See the report card for the state’s individual school systems HERE.
Large portions of the report card scores are based off of a student’s assessment in the spring. Ryan Hollingsworth is the School Superintendents of Alabama executive director and said the report card does not fully measure how well a school prepares a student because the scores are largely based off of a single test.
“Many things that our teachers do on a day to day basis that greatly benefit our students and address their needs," Hollingsworth said. "You can’t address those things in that report card on how we currently have it set up.”
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey applauded the improved scores.
“This is one very important data point, but it is certainly not the end all be all to tell us how our students are doing," Mackey said.
Vic Wilson is executive director of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools. Wilson said the report card gives a good snapshot of how students do on that specific exam. He suggested also looking at other programs and results to see how well a school prepares students.
“What’s their workforce development like? What are their college rates? Kids are going to college but are they going to the right college? Are they going to two year college?" he said. "There are so many different things and aspects to what makes a good school. It’s not just about this A through F report card. That’s a piece of it.”
Mackey said he wants to request from the state legislature about $300 million more for professional development, hiring teachers, and classroom supplies. He said that money targets efforts that will help improve those scores.
As part of the report cards’ release, ALSDE also unveiled what it calls a new, more user-friendly online state school report card site. The school information, which has been available to the public for the past three years, moves beyond just raw data, which can be overwhelming.
The new layout gives visitors access to millions of data points, including things like individual school academic performance and student demographic profiles, to college and career readiness and educator credentials and demographics.
You can even compare up to four schools or school systems at once, a feature that was previously unavailable.
