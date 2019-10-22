Retired Albertville police K-9 passes away

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers at the Albertville Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their former police dogs.
Although Nitro retired three years ago from the Albertville Police Department, officers say once you’re a member of the team, you’re always a member of the team, and Nitro will never be forgotten.
“We owe these dogs a little bit because they give so much,” said Assistant Police Chief JT Cartee.
Nitro joined the Albertville Police Department when he was 9 years old. He served on the department for six years helping officers solve crimes and getting criminals off the street. Cartee said Nitro was involved in numerous apprehensions.
He was retired in 2016 due to an injury.
Nitro and all of the other dogs who become officers with the Albertville Police Department have to go through rigorous training, just like human officers have to pass the academy before they earn their badges.
The Albertville Police Department currently has four K-9s on active duty.
A replacement is not needed since Nitro retired three years ago.
