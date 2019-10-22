Police identify man shot by Arab officer

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Arab police have released the name of the man shot by one of their officers Monday evening.
39-year-old John Bardin remains in Huntsville Hospital. His condition is between stable and critical.
Police say it started when Bardin was walking around Country Club Circle and trying to force his way into homes. Assistant Police Chief Shane Washburn said Bardin was knocking on doors and trying to tell people about Jesus Christ. Washburn said he very persistent about wanting to come inside and was almost forceful.
Washburn said Bardin did enter some homes unwanted and took an item of clothing from one of those residents.
Officers responded to a 911 call about Bardin. Washburn said he got into a fight with an officer, a stun gun was used, and Bardin was tackled but managed to get on top of him and tried to take his gun.
That’s when second officer opened fire and shot Bardin three times, Washburn said.
Investigators are still reviewing all of the details in this case before they release all of the charges Bardin faces.
A Marshall County sheriff’s deputy who hydroplaned and crashed while responded to the situation Monday evening is out of the hospital and back at work.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.