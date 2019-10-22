New Madison County superintendent meeting with district leaders, eyeing opportunities for growth

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The next leader of Madison County Schools is off to the races.
Allen Perkins doesn’t take over as superintendent until Nov. 4, but said he is already meeting with principals and administrative leaders.
He’s been working in the district since 2003 in a variety of roles, and said he’s looking to build on those relationships.
“This new position gives an opportunity to look at things from a different vantage point, and so my plan is to make the vital contacts, make those vital meetings that are necessary,” he said.
In an exclusive interview with WAFF 48 News, he brought up two issues, funding and the desegregation order.
“Make sure all of our kids have everything they need, despite the amount of funding they have,” he said.
“We utilize our funds very very efficiently, we’re not wasting dollars, we’re not wasting tax payer funds. There are areas where additional funding, additional revenue sources would be of benefit.”
He said the district is making progress on its desegregation order, and he wants to keep it going.
Perkins is the first African-American superintendent in the history of the district.
“I’ve always been one to focus on the needs of all students. Every child I feel I’m responsible for. In this role, I approach it in just that way.”
Perkins is exiting his role as Director of Equity and Innovation. He said that position will be filled through the standard application and interview process.
