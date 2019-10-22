Huntsville Police hope to prepare public for active shooter situations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is hosting an active shooter training Tuesday night at 5:30, Lt. Michael Johnson with HPD said the ultimate goal is to lessen potential loss of life in an active shooter situation.
Johnson said people will learn about “Avoid, deny, defend” at the training, those are concepts HPD wants the public to know if they do ever find themselves in an active shooter situation.
The training will include a lecture, video and Q&A for everyone who comes, there is no registration or cost.
Johnson said another big aspect of the training is to mentally prepare people for the possibility of an attack.
“That’s usually the first thing people fail to do,” Johnson said. "They go into shock and they simply do not know what to do.”
Johnson said these classes in the past have gotten as big as nearly two hundred people. On top of that, individual classes for businesses, church groups or other organizations are in high demand.
HPD gets as many as 2-3 requests per week for individual training sessions. Johnson said the large group trainings, like the one Tuesday night, takes pressure off HPD personnel.
Johnson encourages leaders, business owners, pastors or whoever to come to the training and then bring the information back to their colleagues.
Tuesday night’s active shooter training will be at Bullet and Barrel, a business off of Leeman Ferry Rd. There is no registration or cost but Johnson said there is limited seating.
