Hundreds compete in north Alabama Special Olympics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, more than 600 competed in front of friends and family at the Special Olympics held at Milton Frank Stadium.
Athletes competed in track and field events like the 100-meter dash and standing long jump.
An event organizer says more than 1,600 people volunteered. Of those, about 850 were junior ROTC cadets from across north Alabama and even parts of Georgia.
The cadets and other volunteers were there to ensure the Olympians had the best time possible.
After their events, each athlete got a ribbon to celebrate.
