Humphrey’s Bar & Grill fully operational again following fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A popular downtown venue in Huntsville is back to being fully operational after it caught fire in April.
The kitchen of Humphrey’s Bar & Grill is once again churning out wings, burgers and pizza.
The fire that started in the kitchen was ruled accidental.
It shut the business down for two months, and they’ve had to make do about offering food ever since.
"We were closed for two months after the fire, and then after that its been three months using the food truck. Using that took a lot of hard work and perseverance. Everybody has been supportive and we’re just ready for everybody come back out and support us, said manager Jackie McGill.
In celebration of being fully operational, Humphrey’s is offering all sorts of food specials to get your support.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.