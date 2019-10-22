Galactic mural in downtown Huntsville is finished

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s latest public arts installation is out of this world, and now you can really get lost in space in the Rocket City.
Artist Jessie Andrews put the finishing touches on the piece Tuesday at an official dedication of the Galactic Holmes Art Mural.
She says she was inspired by her grandfather’s collection of NASA items and built on recent work she was already doing.
“I see it as a way of bringing everyone together because anybody can enjoy it, and the differences of people just don’t matter when it comes to art. Everybody can experience it and interpret it in their own ways,” Andrews said.
It was a yearlong process to plan and complete the mural with the cornerstone being four days of work painting.
Andrews says the breezy weather played a part in adapting her piece.
The galactic mural is on the law office building on the corner of Holmes Avenue and Washington Street.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.