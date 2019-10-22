Sheriff Blakely’s lawyers want ethics law dropped, case dismissed

The primary motion filed by Blakey’s defenders requests that Alabama’s Ethics Act be declared unconstitutional. The motion also requests that the entire indictment against Sheriff Blakely be dismissed. According to the motion, Alabama’s Ethics Act is so vague it is unconstitutional. Blakey’s attorneys are arguing that because the Alabama Ethics Act is so vague, it’s impossible for someone to know if they are violating it or not. The motion also says that established case law guarantees that courts will decide in favor of the defendant when criminal law is overly ambiguous. This motion also alleges that Alabama’s Ethics Act is too broad and prohibits constitutionally protected conduct.