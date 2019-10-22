Sheriff Blakely’s lawyers want ethics law dropped, case dismissed

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawyers for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely filed a flurry of court documents Tuesday. Sheriff Blakely faces a 13-count indictment for theft and ethics charges that were handed down in August.
Blakely’s attorneys filed two motions pushing back against the indictment and another complaining about the state’s evidence. All 13 counts of the indictment against Sheriff Blakely can be found at the bottom of this story.
The primary motion filed by Blakey’s defenders requests that Alabama’s Ethics Act be declared unconstitutional. The motion also requests that the entire indictment against Sheriff Blakely be dismissed. According to the motion, Alabama’s Ethics Act is so vague it is unconstitutional. Blakey’s attorneys are arguing that because the Alabama Ethics Act is so vague, it’s impossible for someone to know if they are violating it or not. The motion also says that established case law guarantees that courts will decide in favor of the defendant when criminal law is overly ambiguous. This motion also alleges that Alabama’s Ethics Act is too broad and prohibits constitutionally protected conduct.
A separate motion filed by Blakey’s attorneys seeks to overturn a specific count of the indictment, that’s count 9 which is a charge of theft of property in the fourth degree. According to this motion, the 12-month statute of limitation for this charge has already passed. The indictment does confirm this charge is connected to a 2016 incident where Blakely allegedly pocketed two checks for a total of $1,768.36.
The final motions from Sheriff Blakely’s defense team alleges that State Prosecutors have done a poor job of categorizing their evidence. According to the motion defense attorney were given thumb drives with thousands of documents that are poorly organized. The defense team wants the state to provide organized evidence specific to each charge.
So far prosecuting attorneys for the State of Alabama have not filed any responses to these motions. Blakey’s next court date is an arraignment scheduled for November 12th.
Count 1: Theft of property in the second degree - allegedly pocketed $1,500 meant for election campaign
Count 2: Theft of property in the first degree - allegedly pocketed $4,000 meant for election campaign
Count 3: Theft of property in the second degree - allegedly pocketed $2,500 meant for election campaign
Count 4: Theft of property in the first degree - allegedly pocketed $3,000 meant for election campaign
Count 5: Theft of property in the third degree - allegedly pocketed $2,500 meant for Limestone Co. Sheriff Law Enforcement fund
Count 6: Theft of property in the third degree - allegedly pocketed $2,000 meant for Limestone County Sheriff Law Enforcement fund
Count 7: Use of official position or office for personal gain - this charge is connected to count 6 mentioned above
Count 8: Use of official position for personal gain - allegedly solicited a wire transfer of $1,000 from a Limsetone County Sheriff Employee
Count 9: Theft of property in the fourth degree - allegedly pocketed $1,718.36 meant for the Limestone County Sheriff Law Enforcement fund
Count 10: Use of official position or office for personal gain - this charge is connected to count 9 mentioned above
Count 11: Soliciting a thing of value from a subordinate - allegedly solicited a $1,000 wire transfer from a subordinate
Count 12: Use of official position or office for personal gain - allegedly took an interest free loan from funds associated with the Sheriff’s Office
Count 13: Use of official for personal gain - allegedly took an interest free loan from funds associated with the Sheriff’s Office
