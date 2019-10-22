Crews battling house fire on Clearview Street in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Clearview Street in Decatur.
Investigators tell us the 911 call went out around 4:40 on Tuesday morning.
Investigators tell us the house was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. The house had been vacant for a little while.
Houses on both sides did receive some damage.
“As the morning progresses, the water in the house will dissipate, we’ll get in and start looking around and try to find exactly where the fire. After we determine where the fire started, we’re looking at what started the fire,” said Stacy Rose, Lieutenant with the Decatur Fire Department.
The house appears to be a total loss
The fire already broke through roof by the time firefighters arrived.
No injuries were reported.
