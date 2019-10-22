Cooler & breezy today, dry stretch of weather this week

Happy Tuesday! Grab a jacket or sweatshirt because it is much cooler out there this morning!
Skies are clearing as the cold front fully passes through the Tennessee Valley. That has shifted the wind to the west northwest. That will keep temperatures below normal for much of the day today. That northwest flow will drive in lower humidity and those cooler temperatures. High pressure starts to move in and that will bring in sunshine for the remainder of the day. Wind today will be breezy out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts of 20 to 25 mph. Afternoon temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 60s.
Tonight will be chilly with temperatures falling into the low 40s, maybe even a few upper 30s. We will still have high pressure overhead meaning skies will stay clear tonight, but due to cooler air, low humidity, and light wind, we may see some areas of fog. Wednesday will be a beautiful day with temperatures into the upper 60s and sunshine. Weather should stay perfect through Thursday before rain chances move in for the weekend.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
