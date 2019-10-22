Athens Storytelling Festival begins Tuesday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Storytellers from around the state and country will be coming into Athens this week as the Storytelling Festival begins.
Some storms and water main damage on Marion Street kept organizers from setting up the festival’s tent on Monday, but they should be good to go by tonight.
For a full schedule of events and tickets, read more at the Athens News Courier.
The festival will officially kick off on Tuesday night with the seventh annual Dan Williams Local Tellers Competition.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.