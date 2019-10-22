Anti-bullying tour comes to Sparkman High School

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Sparkman High School students are learning how to be kind and build character.
It’s part of an anti-bullying campaign called Hydrate.
Madison County is the first school district in north Alabama to welcome the tour.
Speakers inspire students to live with integrity in order to be a positive influence on others.
Principal Chris Shaw says students relate to the program because the topics are issues they deal with every day.
“There’s so many different programs out there for anti-bullying, anti-drugs, but this program really reaches those kids, things that they’re interested in. It’s one of those programs where they really talk about things that they see. They talk about the dangers of social media, the peer pressure they face with drugs and alcohol.”said Shaw.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.