Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Arab; responding deputy injured in wreck

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Arab.
Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston said a suspicious male tried to get inside five different homes at Country Club Drive. But no one would let him in.
Ralston said the suspect got into an altercation with a responding officer. A stun gun was used first. He was placed in handcuffs but broke free.
An officer tackled him, but he got on top of the officer and then he tried to remove officer’s weapon, Ralston said.
A second officer fired three shots, hitting the man. It is not clear when many times he was hit.
He was taken to Huntsville Hospital. He was alert, coherent and talking when transported. He is expected to make a full recovery.
the State Bureau of Investigation was called in to conduct the investigation.
The officer will be on administrative leave.
There are multiple videos of altercation, according to Ralston.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said a deputy on the way to assist ended up hydroplaning and crashed on U.S. 231.
The deputy was taken to Crestwood Hospital and is expected to be OK.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.