Strong storms possible for parts of the Valley today

A line of storms has blasted through the Mississippi River Valley this morning and is approaching the Alabama/Mississippi state-line. Rain/storms are expected to pick up across Northwest Alabama after 9am this morning and push east throughout the day. This will likely keep temperatures a bit cooler, only climbing into the low 70s. Storms are likely to impact your lunch hour if you’re near Athens/Decatur/Madison/Huntsville, with the line moving on Sand Mountain by the early afternoon hours. The main threats today will be heavy rain and some strong gusts of wind which could reach 50 mph if not slightly stronger. An isolated tornado is possible closer to the MS/AL Stateline, but the threat is low for tornadic activity here in North Alabama.