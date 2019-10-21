Strong storms possible for parts of the Valley today

Happy Monday! We are starting out the work week with some active weather across the Tennessee Valley.
A line of storms has blasted through the Mississippi River Valley this morning and is approaching the Alabama/Mississippi state-line. Rain/storms are expected to pick up across Northwest Alabama after 9am this morning and push east throughout the day. This will likely keep temperatures a bit cooler, only climbing into the low 70s. Storms are likely to impact your lunch hour if you’re near Athens/Decatur/Madison/Huntsville, with the line moving on Sand Mountain by the early afternoon hours. The main threats today will be heavy rain and some strong gusts of wind which could reach 50 mph if not slightly stronger. An isolated tornado is possible closer to the MS/AL Stateline, but the threat is low for tornadic activity here in North Alabama.
Rain/storms will continue through the afternoon and evening as they move east along a cold front, dropping some heavy rainfall. Wind ahead of the storms will be breezy at 10 to 20 mph from the south. As the storms and front move across the Tennessee valley, we’ll see wind turn to the north and west that will drive in some cooler air as we move on into tomorrow and for much of the work week. We are only expecting temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday with low temperatures likely dipping back into the low 40s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
