SPECIAL REPORT: A look at downtown Moulton 6 months after historic fire

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Flames broke out April 22, 2019 at Court Street Grill in Moulton’s historic downtown square. That fire claimed Court Street Grill, Tucker’s Automotive, Deja Vu Salon and the Willow Tree.
It was a night that changed a tight-knit community forever.
"It will probably go down in history as the worst fire that the city's ever seen. I know to date it is,” Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly said.
Six months ago, before the fire broke out, Moulton’s downtown was thriving with restaurants, shops and other businesses.
The Willow Tree store owner Craig Johnston says, there was nothing like being in the heart of Moulton.
"I miss the presence of being on the square, and I think having a part in helping revitalize downtown was actually the reason I made the move,” Johnston explained.
Johnston lived in Texas for 17 years before picking up and moving back to his roots in Moulton.
"It was a sense of pride knowing that you were being a part of helping rebuild the downtown life,” Johnston said.
The raging fire turned four businesses, including Johnston's, into ashes - in a matter of minutes.
Johnston lost more than $16,000 in merchandise in the fire.
Today, only scars remain where dreams once stood.
Fire fighters still look back on that day in awe.
"There's always gonna be a part of all of us that were involved that are a little discouraged and always will be because again our job is to save property,” Chief Jolly said.
The night of April 22 and days after, there was nothing firefighters could do to save the burning businesses.
Firefighters ran into a series of issues that week attempting to put the fire out.
Moulton's Fire Department was forced to rely on neighboring departments with more apparatus and aerial trucks, while also dealing with the city being close to running out of water.
"I had a lot of questions from citizens, from people out of town asking about the problems we were having with the fire,” Moulton City Mayor Roger Weatherwax said.
Weatherwax says the fire that broke out six months ago changed the city's town square forever.
With little-to-no economic impact on the city, Weatherwax says there are no plans in the near future to rebuild.
"It’s just a catastrophe that happened, and we just need to move on and overcome it,” Weatherwax said.
