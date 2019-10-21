Showers, breezy winds lingering this evening

Light to moderate showers will linger for the rest of Monday evening with occasional winds gusting between 20-30 mph. Showers will end from west to east before midnight as the cold front moves out of the area. Behind the rain and cold front, winds will shift to the NW and will remain breezy through daybreak on Tuesday. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Cooler temperatures and clear skies will stay in place on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Another cold front will move through on Friday bringing another chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.