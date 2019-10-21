New Madison County storm shelters might get used this week, but no pets allowed.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are dozens of storm shelters throughout the Tennessee Valley where you can go if you need a safe place to wait out a storm or tornado, but not everybody likes the rules and policies when it comes to pets.
Chante Key is an animal lover and she treats all of her furry friends like her babies.
“I have three dogs and we just recently got a kitty. I honestly, when it comes to them they are my family, I don’t have any kids, so they’re like my children,” said Key.
Like a lot of people, she likes the idea of having a storm shelter close to her home, but the new storm shelters at both the Bobo Volunteer Fire Department and Meridianville Fire Department, pets aren’t allowed.
“I personally wouldn’t go to the storm shelter, that’s just my opinion because of the fact that they are my kids and if they’re not allowed there, I’m not going to bring them and I’m not going to leave them at home,” said Key.
Madison County Commissioner Roger Jones says animals in shelters might be controversial, but rules are in place for a reason.
“It’s a liability issue for the county and for the volunteer fire department with dogs and if someone would get bit it would be a liability issue for the county,” said Jones.
Roger Jones says if you want to make sure the storm shelters are open, all you have to do is call the volunteer fire department, or the EMA office in the county where you live, or you can look for updates on the volunteer fire departments social media pages.
