New Madison County Schools superintendent selected

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Schools has a new superintendent.
The board has selected Allen Perkins for the job. He begins the new role on Nov. 4.
“I am humbled and excited to be selected as the Superintendent of Madison County Schools. It is a privilege I do not take lightly. Madison County is a district with great students, teachers, schools, and communities. I look forward to the challenges ahead and will work tirelessly to serve Madison County Schools,” Perkins said in a statement.
Perkins is currently the director of equity and innovation for Madison County Schools. He has been with the school system since 2002, working as a teacher, an assistant principal, a middle school principal, and as supervisor of instruction until being named to his current position.
Perkins will fill the remaining term of Matt Massey, who resigned earlier this year to become president of the Alabama School for Engineering and Cyber Technology.
