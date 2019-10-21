Man charged in Huntsville furniture store burglary

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 21, 2019 at 3:04 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 4:17 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police have charged a suspect in a furniture store burglary.

Police say an officer was on a traffic stop shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday when he heard an alarm coming from Farmers Home Furniture on Memorial Parkway. Upon arrival, the officer noticed the back door forced open and called for additional officers and a K-9.

Police say the suspect was hiding inside the business and had a small bag and gloves.

Joshua Ben Abu Bakr was charged with burglary.

The investigation continues.

