Man charged in Huntsville furniture store burglary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police have charged a suspect in a furniture store burglary.
Police say an officer was on a traffic stop shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday when he heard an alarm coming from Farmers Home Furniture on Memorial Parkway. Upon arrival, the officer noticed the back door forced open and called for additional officers and a K-9.
Police say the suspect was hiding inside the business and had a small bag and gloves.
Joshua Ben Abu Bakr was charged with burglary.
The investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.