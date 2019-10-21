Madison Planning Commission to analyze new elementary school plans

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison tax payers can now get a look at what they voted for.
The Madison Planning Commission will be analyzing initial plans for the new elementary school to be built off Wall Triana.
Here’s a quick breakdown:
- Three instruction buildings will be located near Coefer Boulevard, with outdoor classrooms in-between.
- A 6-foot fence will divide the school from the next door Kroger.
- Cars will enter and exit near Landers Road, while buses will enter off Coefer and exit onto Wall Triana.
- A gym, media center and auditorium will be located closer to Wall Triana.
- The access road from April Dawn Drive will be blocked by a gate, accessible only to pedestrians and first responders.
The school will house 900 students, and replace West Madison Elementary school. West Madison will become a pre-K center.
West Madison Elementary President Courtney Pollard said she has two children that will eventually attend the new school and was “impressed” with the plans.
“I do like the fact that it has the bus route is completely separate from the car line, and the car line seems to be very long. So it should allow for a lot of traffic flow, and not so much traffic congestion,” she said.
Resident near by don’t share her optimism.
Lauren Payne lives in the Cottonwood community and is concerned the school will bring more traffic to Wall Triana.
She also said the construction noise is so bad, she’s considering moving.
“It starts at like 6 am and keeps going all day until the night, and starts over and over," she said.
Cottonwood neighbor Maria Baker said traffic and noise are sacrifices she’s willing to make.
“We need this new school. This is going to mean some discomfort for some of the neighbors, and I understand that, and I am one of them. But I understand also that there are some sacrifices we need to make for the community. And these are not too bad in the grand scheme of things," she said.
The planning commission meeting is Thursday at 5:30 p.m..
