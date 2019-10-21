Huntsville Police arrest armed robbery suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police arrested 20-year-old Bryan Stewart for a weekend armed robbery at a Huntsville pizza restaurant.
The robbery and arrest both happened late Saturday evening. Police say they responded to Marco’s Pizza on Bob Wallace Avenue and set-up a perimeter and then found Stewart not far from the restaurant. He was arrested after a brief foot chase.
Stewart had a gun and the stolen money when he was caught according to police.
Police also say that Stewart actually worked at the restaurant that was robbed, they say he did cover his hands and face during the robbery.
He’s in the Madison County Jail on a first-degree robbery charge.
