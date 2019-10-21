Former Kmart in Albertville sold for $4.4 million

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The old Kmart shopping center in Albertville has been sold and new businesses will move in.
The Kmart on U.S. 431 was the last Kmart in the state of Alabama to close its doors for good. That took place more than a year ago, back on February of 2018.
The huge parking lot, the huge building totaling 7 acres sat idle ever since then, but big changes are taking place.
The whole area has been sold for $4.4 million.
“It’s been about a year now in development plans with Hutton development and then this past Friday entered into a purchase sale agreement with Hutton Development out of Chattanooga,” said economic development director of Albertville Mike Price.
The area is prime real estate and when Kmart closed its doors, it hurt the economy.
“That corner in particular is kind of the hub of retail especially for the City of Albertville, but also the county and this area. It’s where U.S. 75 and 431 corridors kind of intersect right there. It’s the highest traffic count in Marshall County, about 48 thousand vehicles a day, so it is necessary for our economy for that to remain retail,” said Price.
The goal is for demolition and construction to start before the end of the year. That’s when we’ll also find out what businesses will move in.
“We’re looking at shortly around the first of the year maybe s little before or maybe a little after making that announcement of who the tenant lineup will actually be,” said Price.
We talked with members of the Albertville City Council and they say they’re not allowed to talk about this project and the future development, but what they can say, it will be good news for everyone who calls Albertville home.
