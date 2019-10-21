Elementary students gifted Huntsville coloring books

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School got a special gift Monday.
The Historic Huntsville Foundation presented the "Color Me, Huntsville" books to students.
The books were created to pay homage to many of the notable local historic places.
“The most fun that I have is when the kids come up after and they take the book and, ‘So tell me about this place, so tell me about this place, so tell me about this place,’ and it becomes a little quasi-classroom where we’re explaining the history of Huntsville through these buildings, and that was the whole purpose and intent of what we wanted to do,” said Donna Castellano, executive director of the Historic Huntsville Foundation.
Teachers say it’s valuable to have the lessons they learn in class come to life.
You can order the “Color Me, Huntsville” coloring book on the Historic Huntsville Foundation website.
